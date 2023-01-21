Washington and Orlando face off for conference

Orlando Magic (17-28, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (19-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Wizards -6

BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference play Saturday.

The Wizards are 4-3 against Southeast Division opponents. Washington gives up 113.2 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Magic are 7-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 42.8 rebounds per game led by Bol Bol averaging 6.9.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards defeated the Magic 119-100 in their last matchup on Dec. 31. Porzingis led the Wizards with 30 points, and Franz Wagner led the Magic with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis is averaging 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bol is averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .