Banchero and the Magic take on conference foe Washington

Orlando Magic (32-44, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (34-42, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando takes on Washington in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Wizards are 20-27 in conference games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.4 assists per game led by Monte Morris averaging 5.3.

The Magic are 6-8 against the rest of their division. Orlando is 19-26 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 122-112 on March 21. Gary Harris scored 22 points to help lead the Magic to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is shooting 44.9% and averaging 21.2 points for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Markelle Fultz is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Magic. Harris is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: day to day (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (foot), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Kevon Harris: day to day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .