Washington takes on San Antonio, seeks to halt 4-game skid

San Antonio Spurs (19-54, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (32-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into the matchup with San Antonio after losing four straight games.

The Wizards are 16-19 in home games. Washington is 17-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spurs are 6-29 in road games. San Antonio allows 122.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards defeated the Spurs 127-106 in their last meeting on Jan. 31. Deni Avdija led the Wizards with 25 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 49.2% and averaging 23.0 points for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 11 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Spurs. Zach Collins is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 109.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle).

Spurs: Tre Jones: out (rest), Keldon Johnson: out (neck), Doug McDermott: out (rest), Khem Birch: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out (patella), Romeo Langford: out (rest), Devonte’ Graham: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .