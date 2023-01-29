AP NEWS
San Antonio takes on Washington, aims to stop 5-game skid

By The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

Washington Wizards (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-36, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup with Washington after losing five straight games.

The Spurs have gone 9-18 at home. San Antonio is 3-22 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wizards have gone 11-16 away from home. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 50.7 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 10.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jones is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 46.8% and averaging 22.1 points for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 115.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.7 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

    • INJURIES: Spurs: Josh Richardson: out (knee), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (adductor).

    Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis: out (ankle).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

