AP Top 25 Poll
Biden awards Medal of Honor
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce injured
United equipment outage
‘Stop Cop City’ indictments
U.S. News

Water conservation measures announced for Grand Canyon National Park

 
Share

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park announced Tuesday that it is reimplementing mandatory water conservation measures again for the South Rim due to diminished supplies.

Park officials said the water saving measures were effective immediately as crews cannot pump water from Roaring Springs to the South Rim to replenish water stores.

They are working to re-establish water treatment and ensure drinking water is safe for the public.

Park officials said all park residents and visitors are being told to conserve and reduce water usage wherever possible in homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds.

Other news
This 2012 photo provided by Delbridge Museum shows an exhibit at the Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Great Plains Zoo in South Dakota said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, that it has pulled its taxidermy collection off display after almost 40 years over concerns about the impact of strong chemicals used to preserve the animals. (Delbridge Museum of Natural History via AP)
Natural history museum closes because of chemicals in taxidermy collection
A man walks past the rubble of a demolished al-Siraji Mosque in Basra, Iraq, on Monday, July 17, 2023. An official said the old mosque would be replaced with a modern, better-designed one that would not impede traffic flow. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)
Iraqis are furious over their government’s demolition of a minaret that stood for nearly 300 years
Apollo President and CEO Jonelle Procope, who will be ending her 20-year run leading the organization on June 12, poses inside the Apollo Theatre, Monday June 5, 2023, in New York. Procope has been critical in fundraising for the theater's renovations that have worked to restore it to its former glory. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to leave the historic landmark on safe financial ground

All concessions operations must switch to disposable dishes and utensils and alter menus to use less water for food preparation and dish washing.

Operators also must adopt low water use for hotel room cleaning and serve drinking water at park restaurants by request only.

Hikers in the backcountry are being told to carrying all their water or have methods to treat water.

Last year, the park implemented similar conservation measures on the South Rim in parts of July, August and September until the water tank levels returned to normal.

Crews also had to repair a major pipeline break discovered last September in the inner canyon along the North Kaibab Trail.