Man sentenced to back-to-back life terms for 2020 killings of girlfriend and her friend in Iowa home

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
U.S. News

Man sentenced to back-to-back life terms for 2020 killings of girlfriend and her friend in Iowa home

 
Share

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to back-to-back life sentences for fatally shooting his girlfriend and her friend a few years ago.

Matthew Dee Buford III offered no explanation for the February 2020 double homicide at Thursday’s sentencing hearing, despite pleas for answers from the families of his girlfriend, 42-year-old Tamica Allison, and the second victim, 41-year-old Andrea Anderson, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

“If you had any ounce of human decency left, I would just ask you, let us know why,” said Anderson’s son, Mohammed Calhoun.

Prosecutors offered little in the way of motive at last month’s trial. It ended with jurors finding Buford guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities said the three had been drinking at Buford and Allison’s home. Allison’s teenage daughter testified that she was in her bedroom upstairs when she heard her mother say, “What are you going to do, shoot me in the face? I don’t care, I’m not scared.”

Two gunshots followed, and when the daughter went downstairs she saw the two bodies on the floor and Buford holding a gun. Buford dropped off the daughter and her younger brother at other homes, and then left the state.

He surrendered a few days later in Peoria, Illinois.