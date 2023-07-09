FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Kornieck’s 90th-minute goal gives Wave 2-2 draw with Spirit

 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Taylor Kornieck scored on a header in the 90th minute to pull the San Diego Wave into a 2-2 draw with the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday night.

The draw at Snapdragon Stadium snapped a three-game league losing streak for the Wave (6-6-3). It was Kornieck’s first goal of the season.

Ashley Hatch scored on a penalty in the 23rd minute to give the Spirit (6-3-6) the lead. The Wave equalized on Cheyenne Short’s goal moments into the second half. But Shorts’ own goal in the 54th gave the Spirit back the lead.

Kornieck’s high-arcing header at the end of regulation was the Wave’s fourth goal this season coming after the 85th minute.

Chloe Ricketts, 16, started for the Spirit, becoming the second-youngest starter in the NWSL. Portland’s Olivia Moultrie started in a match when she was 15.

The youngsters will get an opportunity in league play over the summer while the national team players are away at the Women’s World Cup, which starts later this month.

The Spirit have scored at least one goal in eight road matches this season, most in team history.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports