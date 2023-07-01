A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Sports

United States winger Weah signs 5-year deal with Juventus

US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, takes a selfie as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, takes a selfie as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, takes a selfie as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, takes a selfie as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States winger Tim Weah completed a transfer to Juventus on Saturday, fulfilling a dream his father once had of playing for the storied Italian club.

The 23-year-old Weah, who is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, signed a five-year contract with Juventus on the day the transfer market opened in Italy.

“Honored & Blessed to finally be Bianconeri. None of this would have been possible without the love and support of my wonderful family,” Weah wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone at Juventus for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to represent this legendary club.

Other news
Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta, right, passes the ball against Consadole Sapporo midfielder Lucas Fernandes during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Kobe, Japan, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The 39-year-old Spanish footballer plays his last match for the Japanese club Saturday. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Iniesta says farewell to Japanese soccer with rare start for Kobe
Andres Iniesta has said goodbye to Japanese soccer with his first league start of the season as title-chasing Vissel Kobe drew 1-1 at home against Consadole Sapporo.
FILE - Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and FC Barcelona at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Jan. 9, 2021. Barcelona reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance. The French defender was tied with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan with Italian club Lecce this past campaign. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)
Barcelona reaches deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end contract 2 years early
Barcelona says it has reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance.
FILE - Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stands on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at the County Ground stadium in Swindon, Wiltshire, England, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC
Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director.
FILE - Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool takes the ball downfield during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Derby County, at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England, on Nov. 9, 2022. Leipzig has signed Fábio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League. Carvalho signed for Liverpool last year after scoring 10 goals for Fulham on the way to promotion from the second division. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Leipzig signs Fábio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool
Leipzig has signed Fábio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League.

“GRAZIE (thank you) to all the supporters for all the love they’ve shown me since day one and I can’t wait to meet you all very soon.”

Weah’s father also played in Italy, for AC Milan, but recently told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that he would have loved to play for Juventus.

“I have always been a Juventus fan,” George Weah said. “I fell in love with Juventus when (Michel) Platini played for them and if I was asked what other team I would have wanted to play for I would say Juventus.

“I really hope to see Tim play in Italy sooner or later.”

Juventus will pay Lille 10.3 million euros ($11.3 million) — in two installments — for Weah, plus up to 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million) in bonuses.

Weah has played for Lille since 2019. Before that he was on loan at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain.

He won three French league titles with PSG and Lille and also helped Celtic to the Scottish title.

Weah has played 31 times for the United States, scoring four goals. He was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Weah was welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans when he arrived for his medical test on Thursday. Some were also waving American flags.

France forward Marcus Thuram, who completed his move to Juve’s fierce rival Inter Milan on the same day, commented on the post with an Italian flag and an emoji of hands making a heart. Thuram’s father Lilian played as a defender for Parma and Juventus.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports