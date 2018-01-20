The sometimes fatal threat caused by icicles

You won’t have to worry about frostbite this weekend, but the warming temperatures could create another danger: falling icicles.

The freezing, thawing and re-freezing that Southwestern Pennsylvania has been experiencing the past week or so had led to some beautiful — and sizable — icicles forming along the eaves of buildings.

But with temperatures forecast to warm up this weekend, those icicles could come tumbling down on unsuspecting pedestrians.

“Sometimes you’ll get, like we’ve had in the past 24 hours, daytime temperatures just above freezing,” said National Weather Service hydrologist Lee Hendricks. “Then temperatures go back down below at night, and everything re-freezes.”

Hendricks said that a dewpoint temperature above 40 degrees, with the addition of sunshine, “are the predominant things that will cause melting of ice and snow.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 45 degrees on Saturday, 46 on Sunday and 55 on Monday.

That means in addition to looking down at the region’s rivers and streams for potential flooding, residents should cast an eye upward to make sure an icicle isn’t about to pop loose.

According to the Death in Society Research Foundation, about 15 people die every year in the U.S. from icicle-related incidents.

On Jan. 9, a massive chunk of ice fell from a Lower Manhattan building in New York City and crushed a car. And the Chicago Sun-Times reported Dec. 29 that the Michigan Avenue Apple store posted signs warning customers to watch for falling snow and ice.

