Thousands in northern Nevada still without power amid storm

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Over 35,000 households, a majority of them in northern Nevada, rang the new year in without power thanks to a powerful snowstorm.

NV Energy’s website indicates over 35,000 customers were still without electricity as of Sunday morning, including over 18,000 in Washoe County.

NV Energy officials say they are working to restore power as soon as possible but gave no timeline.

They say the storm system brought large amounts of rain and snow to the region.

The National Weather Service in Reno reports new weather highs were set on New Year’s Eve. The Reno Airport got 2.26 inches of precipitation, its highest for Dec. 31 and the third highest total for any calendar day on record. The Reno area received 6-12 inches of snowfall.

All the snow has threatened visibility and made the roads a risk to navigate. The Nevada Department of Transportation is urging people not to drive.

Authorities shut down major highways around Reno and Tahoe on Saturday. Interstate 80 from Colfax to the state line was closed Saturday because of reports of vehicle spinouts. Part of Highway 50 was closed for avalanche risk. Highway 89 from Emerald Bay to Bliss State Park also closed.

Meanwhile, in Clark County, just over 130 customers were still without power.