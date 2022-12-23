Gov. urges Kentuckians to remain indoors during cold blast

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to remain indoors and off roadways amid dangerously cold temperatures Friday.

There have been two weather-related deaths about 24,000 homes were without power across the state as of Friday morning, Beshear said. Temperatures reached negative digits as snow fell around Kentucky Thursday night and into the early morning.

Motorists largely heeded the warnings from officials and stayed off the roadways during the storm, Beshear said during a morning briefing in Frankfort. But there have been some crashes and backups on some of the major interstates.

He urged people to avoid last-minute shopping trips two days before Christmas.

“It is too dangerous to be outside today,” Beshear said.

The governor said a motor vehicle crash in western Kentucky caused one death and another unsheltered person died in Louisville. No other details were available.

The governor said temperatures would improve Friday afternoon and Saturday but remain below freezing until early next week