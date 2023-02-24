El Trafico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather

FILE -Los Angeles Galaxy Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez celebrates after an MLS soccer game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. The ageless Mexican star stepped back into the past and led the LA Galaxy to a playoff berth last season. Chicharito had 18 goals and played in 32 matches, both highs since he moved to MLS. It was the most goals for Hernandez in any season since 2009-10 when he scored 21 in his final season with Chivas de Guadalajara.(AP Foto/Alex Gallardo, File)

FILE -Los Angeles Galaxy Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez celebrates after an MLS soccer game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. The ageless Mexican star stepped back into the past and led the LA Galaxy to a playoff berth last season. Chicharito had 18 goals and played in 32 matches, both highs since he moved to MLS. It was the most goals for Hernandez in any season since 2009-10 when he scored 21 in his final season with Chivas de Guadalajara.(AP Foto/Alex Gallardo, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather in Southern California.

The league and the teams said Friday they have not determined when the game will be rescheduled.

Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in the higher elevations.

The game was expected to possibly break the league’s single-game attendance mark of 73,019 that was set last season when Charlotte FC hosted its first match against the Galaxy.

The rivalry known as El Trafico was also the signature match on the first day of the new season.

A match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City that had also been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday because of the weather.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports