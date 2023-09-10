Updates: Morocco earthquake
Bankston, rugged second-half defense lead Weber State past Northern Iowa 34-17

 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Damon Bankston rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns and Weber State’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half, leading the Wildcats to a 34-17 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Bankston scored on runs of 3 and 26 yards in the first half, and his 58-yard touchdown run with about three minutes remaining put it out of reach.

Northern Iowa was held scoreless after taking a 17-14 lead on Tyjahree Edwards’ 1-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left in the second quarter.

Kylan Weisser completed 11 of 22 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Wildcats (1-1).

Theo Day was 23 of 41 passing for 312 yards with one touchdown for Northern Iowa (0-2). However, he was intercepted three times, all in the second half.

Northern Iowa’s longest possession of the second half lasted six plays and ended in an interception.

Weber State, ranked No. 9 in FCS, outgained the Panthers 390 yards to 358.

