Wedding blog Style Me Pretty to shut down April 30

That sound you’re hearing is the collective gasp of brides-to-be after finding out popular wedding blog Style Me Pretty will shut down at the end of April.

The website announced it will no longer be posting new content and will be open only until April 30 for anyone who wants to save anything on the site.

“Even the most perfect of weddings must eventually come to a close. The same is true for us here at Style Me Pretty,” a statement at the top of the website said. “We’re so proud to have played even a small role in sending so many brides and grooms off into their happily-ever-after. Thank you for sharing such special moments with us.”

Style Me Pretty has been a popular spot for brides and people seeking inspiration for parties and events for 12 years — including myself as I planned my wedding in 2015 and 2016.

Not only did the website feature photos from real weddings, but also provided extensive vendor lists from around the world.

Abby Larson started Style Me Pretty in 2007.

WWD reported the site operates under the banner of Oath Inc., a subsidiary of Verizon.