People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
Sports

French phenom Wembanyama is enjoying his time on the court with draft hoopla over

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
1 of 4 | 

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CORRECTS BYLINE TO Eric Gay - San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
2 of 4 | 

CORRECTS BYLINE TO Eric Gay - San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, listens to a question during an introductory NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
3 of 4 | 

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, listens to a question during an introductory NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, makes a basket during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
4 of 4 | 

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, makes a basket during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
 
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — French phenom Victor Wembanyama has made the rounds of national television talk shows after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

The 7-foot-3 1/2 center has conducted more press conferences than he can count. He has attended numerous public appearances and he even squeezed in a dinner with a group of Hall of Famers.

It comes with being perhaps one of the most hyped prospects the NBA has ever seen. A charismatic 19-year-old who has the agility and the skills of a guard while standing taller than almost everyone, it’s little wonder Wembanyama’s time has been stretched more than his 8-foot wingspan.

Other news
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, shoots during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Wembanyama’s height no longer a mystery: 7 feet, 3 1/2 inches is official, Spurs say
Victor Wembanyama’s official height is 7 feet, 3 1/2 inches. That’s according to the San Antonio Spurs, who got the actual measurement over the weekend.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play for France’s national team at this year’s World Cup
Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play with France’s national basketball team at this year’s World Cup in order to protect his still developing body.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, listens to a question during an introductory NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Analysis: Wembanyama’s arrival bigger than Texas, and he seems up to the challenge
As Victor Wembanyama took the stage for his first news conference inside his new home arena, he couldn’t help but notice an accessory that the San Antonio Spurs commissioned for the occasion.
FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Oct. 21, 2017, in Chicago. The four-time NBA champion told The Associated Press on Friday, June 23, 2023, he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)
4-time NBA champion Tony Parker says San Antonio is the ‘perfect place’ for Victor Wembanyama
Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And the four-time NBA champion tells The Associated Press he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.

“I think I’ve spent more time with the media than on the court,” Wembanyama said Friday as he met the media for the first time since starting work with the team.

After being tasked with so many commitments off the court, Wembanyama finally took to the court Wednesday to practice with the Spurs for the first time as they prepare for upcoming summer leagues.

“It felt really good, felt really good,” Wembanyama said. “Also, I had a warm welcome with the guys. Yeah, I just can’t wait. I was told beforehand that there was a good dynamic with the team on and off the court and I started to feel it already. It just makes me even more certain that this is a good environment.”

Wembanyama is home, even if he still hasn’t had time to find a house in San Antonio.

Wembanyama will not play in the California Classic Summer League that opens July 3 in Sacramento. He will compete in the NBA 2K24 Summer League on July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know how it works yet (as far as) how many minutes I’m going to play,” he said. “I know I’m going to have a big role and it’s going to be intense. I can’t wait to wear that Spurs jersey for the first time.”

His excitement has only grown since he was drafted by the Spurs on June 22.

Shortly after arriving in San Antonio, Wembanyama had dinner with Hall of Famers David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, along with fellow former Spurs star Sean Elliott.

“He asked us, ‘How can you get enough sleep on the road,’” Elliott said of the dinner. “What kind of young person asks that question? Most guys are like ‘Hey, what’s the best club to go to in (Philadelphia) or (New York).’”

It’s all part of Wembanyama’s desire to win an NBA title with the Spurs, just like his fellow Frenchmen Tony Parker and Boris Diaw.

In addition to asking the right questions, Wembanyama worked with a personal trainer to add weight safely to his long frame this year leading up to the draft.

“To be able to play through 82 games a season, I’ve got to go through a lot of conditioning and level up on the energy level,” Wembanyama said.

He has already impressed his teammates and coaches in San Antonio with his work ethic, as well as his skills on the court during his first two days of practice.

“He’s a unique player and it’s on us as coaches to find some good spots for him to develop in those areas,” said Matt Nielsen, Spurs assistant coach and Summer League coach. “In saying that, he’s got a lot to learn about NBA basketball and the Spurs. There’s a lot going on for him, it’s just exciting to watch him out there.”

Part of preparing for his upcoming rookie season also included making a “really hard” decision not to play for France in the FIBA Basketball Cup, which opens Aug. 25.

“I had a long season with the Mets 92, and I’ll have a long season with the Spurs and there’s the Olympics after that,” Wembanyama said about his team in France last season. “I just think more than two years without rest is too big of a risk. There are really big events coming up, like the Olympics, that I really, really don’t want to miss. So, to be able to be available for the national team for the next I don’t know how many years, I feel like I have to miss this one.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports