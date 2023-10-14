Wembanyama scores 23 in Spurs’ 120-104 victory over Heat

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 23 points in 23 minutes to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 120-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, sank 10 of 15 shots — 1 of 5 from 3-point range — and both of his free throws in his second preseason game. The 7-foot-4 center from France had 20 points and one block in 19 minutes in a 122-121 loss to Oklahoma City in the Spurs’ preseason opener on Monday.

Wembanyama added four rebounds, four assists and three blocks on Friday and also had four of San Antonio’s 13 turnovers.

Devin Vassell hit 6 of 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points with three assists for the Spurs. Jeremy Sochan pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Jamal Cain was 6 of 8 on 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Heat. Duncan Robinson had 14 points and five assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., the 18th overall selection this year, did not play after scoring 13 in Miami’s opener — a 113-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

