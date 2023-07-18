FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has ACL surgery to continue injury woes

 
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, continuing the injury-hit start to his time at the English club.

The 22-year-old center back is beginning his rehabilitation at Chelsea’s training ground, the team said Tuesday, while the squad travels to the United States for a preseason trip.

Fofana, who joined Chelsea from Leicester in 2022 for a reported fee of 75 million pounds (then $87 million), featured just 15 times for Chelsea in the Premier League last season as he suffered a number of injury setbacks.

This latest problem comes two years after the French player broke his leg in a preseason friendly for Leicester against Villarreal. That saw him miss a large part of the 2021-22 campaign.

