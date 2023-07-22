Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian motorist after alleged car-ramming attack in West Bank

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
World News

Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian motorist after alleged car-ramming attack in West Bank

By SAM McNEIL
 
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Saturday shot and killed a Palestinian in disputed circumstances in the northern West Bank — the latest in an ongoing surge of violence that has gripped the region.

The Israeli army said in a statement that two Palestinian men tried to drive a car into soldiers at Sebastia near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, around midnight, but the claim could not be verified. Soldiers opened fire, killing one and wounding the other.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the young man killed as Fawzi Makhalfeh, 18. Palestinian media quoted the victims’ family as saying the two did not target soldiers but that they were ambushed while driving and their car was riddled with bullets.

Other news
Mourners chant slogans against Israel while carrying the body of Badr al-Masri, 19, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man near a shrine in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the latest bloodshed in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region. The Israeli military said that suspects opened fire and threw explosives, rocks and burning tires at troops, who returned fire. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Israeli army fire kills Palestinian man during clashes at West Bank shrine
The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli army fire killed a man near a shrine in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli security forces inspect the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Israeli authorities say a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank wounding three including two girls and sparking a manhunt. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Palestinian gunman opens fire on a car in the occupied West Bank, wounding 3, including 2 girls
Israeli authorities say a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank and wounded three Israelis.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves to well-wishers in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Abbas's visit — his first trip to the camp since 2005 — comes a week after a deadly Israeli offensive on Jenin that left widespread destruction in its wake. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli military raid
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas paid a brief visit to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in the wake of a devastating Israeli offensive last week.
Palestinians carry the body of a man killed during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 7, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed by Israeli fire. The deaths are part of a year-long spiral of violence that shows no signs of abating. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in new West Bank violence, days after major offensive
Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians, including two militants shot dead in a gunbattle, in new violence in the occupied West Bank, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.

The mayor of Sebastia, Mohammad Azem, said he was one of the first to arrive at the scene. He described a bloody carnage, with more than fifty bullet holes in the chassis. “He was a university student,” Azem said, “it was just so brutal.”

Local media reported that Makhalfeh had just passed his high school exams and was in good spirits before the shooting.

The shooting came hours after a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire elsewhere in the West Bank.

The spiral of violence, which shows no signs of abating, is one of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in years. More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank intensified early last year when Israel expanded near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting army raids and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.