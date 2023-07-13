Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
Chris Paul, from left, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade do a tribute to Carmelo Anthony at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
The ESPYS
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
World News

Mass grave with at least 87 bodies found in West Darfur, United Nations says

 
CAIRO (AP) — The bodies of dozens of people allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary and allied militia have been uncovered in a mass grave in West Darfur, the United Nations said Thursday.

According to “credible information” obtained by the U.N. Human Rights Office, the bodies of the 87 people, some of whom belong to the ethnic African Masalit tribe, were dumped in a one-meter (around three-foot) shallow grave just outside the West Darfur city of Geneina.

The first 37 bodies were buried on June 20, the agency said. The next day, another 50 bodies were dumped at the same site. Seven women and seven children were among those buried.

Other news
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waits for the start of a bilateral meeting with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
Article 5: NATO’s common defense pledge that stands in the way of Ukraine’s admission while at war
Ukraine may have gotten support and vague assurances from NATO leaders in Vilnius this week, but ultimately it received no clear commitment that it will be joining the club any time soon.
Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather July 1, 2023 at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. The U.N. says the conflict in Sudan has driven more than 3.1 million people from their homes, including over 700,000 who fled to neighboring countries. The U.N. said Wednesday more than 72% of those displaced were from the capital, Khartoum, and around 9% from West Darfur province, where the clashes between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have largely centered. (Marie-Helena Laurent/WFP via AP)
UN says raging conflict in Sudan has displaced over 3 million people. UK sanctions warring sides
The U.N. says the conflict in Sudan has driven more than 3 million people from their homes. They include more than 700,000 who fled to neighboring countries.
Participants takes aim with mock AK-47 rifles during firearms training for civilians amid the country's ongoing war against Russia in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In Ukraine, civilians train in survival skills to cope with dangers from Russia’s war
In a cramped municipal building in a residential area of the Ukrainian capital, a group of people take turns training to shoot from a replica machine gun with the help of a weapons training simulator relying on virtual reality.
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)
Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army
A prominent rights group has called for the International Criminal Court to investigate atrocities in Sudan’s volatile Darfur region, including what it says were “summary executions” of 28 non-Arab tribesmen by a Sudanese paramilitary force and allied Arab militias.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since April 15 when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open fighting.

Darfur has been at the epicenter of the 12-week conflict, morphing into ethnic violence with RSF troops and allied Arab militias attacking African ethnic groups.