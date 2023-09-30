Government shutdown
Sheffield United’s search for a win in Premier League continues after losing to West Ham

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
1 of 4 | 

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
2 of 4 | 

West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
West Ham United's Michail Antonio and Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
3 of 4 | 

West Ham United’s Michail Antonio and Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta and Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle, left, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
4 of 4 | 

West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta and Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle, left, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
 
LONDON (AP) — Newly promoted Sheffield United’s search for a win in the Premier League continues after it lost 2-0 at West Ham on Saturday with Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek scoring for the Hammers.

Last-place Sheffield, which was routed 8-0 by Newcastle six days earlier, has now lost six of its seven league games this season. It remained bottom with only one point — a draw against Everton.

West Ham is seventh.

The struggling Blades’ visit to the London Stadium was a welcome one for West Ham, which had suffered back-to-back league defeats by Manchester City and Liverpool.

The goal West Ham had long been threatening came in the 24th minute when Vladimir Coufal crossed low into the penalty area. Bowen had timed his run into the box to perfection and arrowed a first-time finish past Wes Foderingham for his sixth goal in the league this season, and his first at home.

Nine minutes before the interval West Ham doubled its lead after the visitors lost possession as they tried to play out from the back. Emerson Palmieri’s pass along the edge of the box found Michail Antonio, who unselfishly slipped in Soucek to slot the ball home.

A miserable afternoon for the Blades got even worse when captain John Egan limped off.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer