West Indies fails to qualify for Cricket World Cup for first time

West Indies player Rovman Powell walks off the pitch after losing to Scotland in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe,Saturday July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
West Indies player Joseph Alzarri reacts after losing to Scotland in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe,Saturday July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Scotland batsman Richard Berrington,left, and Mathew Cross walk off the pitch after beating West Indies in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe,Saturday July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Scotland batsman Mathew Cross in action during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe,Saturday July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Scotland batsman Brandon McMullen in action during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe,Saturday July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Scotland batsman Mathew Cross, left, and Brandon McMullen touch gloves during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe,Saturday July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
West Indies players shake hands after loosing to Scotland in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe,Saturday July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
By ENOCK MUCHINJO
 
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — West Indies failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time in its storied history after losing to Scotland in the Super Six stage on Saturday.

West Indies had previously played in every one-day international World Cup since the inaugural edition in 1975, which it won before retaining the title in 1979, but won’t now make the tournament which starts in India in October.

The Caribbean side needed to beat Scotland to stay in contention but lost by seven runs at Harare Sports Club in their third defeat of the tournament after it also lost to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

The disastrous performances have raised alarm in the Caribbean, and continues the team’s decline in the shorter format of the game after failing to get out of the group stage at last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia — a tournament it’s won twice — following defeats to Scotland and then Ireland.

“This one definitely hurts as the last one did,” West Indies allrounder Jason Holder said. “We haven’t played well enough in the last few days. There has been too many fluctuations between good and bad games.”

He addressed what the team needs to do next.

“It’s not a quick fix,” Holder said. “We need to go back to development in the next few years and hopefully see the fruits of that process.”

West Indies was bowled out for 181 in 43.5 overs on Saturday on a wicket that has been good for batting, with pacer Brandon McMullen the pick of bowlers for Scotland after taking three wickets for 32 runs. Chris Sole, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves took a brace of wickets each.

Only Holder (45) and Romario Shepherd (36) looked comfortable against the Scottish attack.

In pursuit, Scotland was led by opener Matthew Cross’s half-century. The wicketkeeper-batter hit seven boundaries in 107 balls for his unbeaten 74 while player-of-the-match McMullen supported with 69 in a comfortable chase for Scotland, which ended on 185-3 in 43.3 overs.

“I think we have shown that we can compete at this level,” Scotland coach Doug Watson said. “We realize we have to play the best teams to compete.”

Two teams qualify for the Cricket World Cup from the tournament. Sri Lanka is favorite with host Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands the remaining contenders.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport