Sports

India inflicts 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

West Indies' Kyle Mayers walks off the field bowled by India's Mukesh Kumar during the third ODI cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer kneels after being dismissed by India's Shardul Thakur, right, during the third ODI cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Kyle Mayers hits four from a delivery of India's captain Hardik Pandya during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies' Kyle Mayers is bowled by India's Mukesh Kumar during the third ODI cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot from a delivery of West Indies' Yannic Cariah, right, during the third ODI cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's batsmen Hardik Pandya, right, and Suryakumar Yadav knock gloves during the third ODI cricket match against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot against West Indies during their first ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies lost its first three wickets for 17 runs and never recovered as India won the final one-day international by the huge margin of 200 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, India reached 351-5 with captain Hardik Pandya smashing 18 in the last over for a 52-ball 70 not out. West Indies was all out in reply for 151 in 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakar took 4-37 while Mukesh Kumar’s 3-30 included West Indies openers Brandon King (0) and Kyle Mayers (4).

The hosts were chasing their first ODI series win against India since 2006 but faced a tough challenge after Ishan Kishan (77) and Shubman Gill (85) gave India a great start, scoring 143 in 19.4 overs.

Sanju Samson (51) and Hardik added more quick runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Cricinfo.com said it was India’s highest ODI total against West Indies in West Indies.

In reply, West Indies was 1-1, 7-2 and then 17-3 with the wicket of captain Shai Hope (5). The game was effectively over at 75-7 when No. 3 Alick Athanaze (32) was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Late resistance came from Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) who put on 55 runs for the ninth wicket.

West Indies and India are also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series, starting at Tarouba on Thursday. The fourth and fifth Twenty20 games will be at Lauderhill, Florida, on Aug. 12-13.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports