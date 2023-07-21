FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

West Indies slow and steady after Kohli century in India’s 438 at Port of Spain

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
1 of 6 | 

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
India's Virat Kohli plays the shot to score a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
2 of 6 | 

India’s Virat Kohli plays the shot to score a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
3 of 6 | 

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
India's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammate India's Ravindra Jadeja after scoring a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
4 of 6 | 

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates with teammate India’s Ravindra Jadeja after scoring a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul plays a shot from the bowling of India's Ravichandran Ashwin on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
5 of 6 | 

West Indies’ Tagenarine Chanderpaul plays a shot from the bowling of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
West Indies' Kirk McKenzie plays a shot for six runs form a delivery of India's Ravichandran Ashwin on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
6 of 6 | 

West Indies’ Kirk McKenzie plays a shot for six runs form a delivery of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies was an uplifting 86-1 after Virat Kohli hit his first overseas century since 2018 for India on day two of the second test at Queen’s Park Oval on Friday.

India was all out for 438 on the stroke of tea then West Indies made its best start yet of the brief series.

By the time West Indies had 86 runs in Dominica, where India won the first test by an innings in three days, the home side was five and six wickets down.

Other news
A man, who is homeless, talks to Maribel Padilla, left, of the Brown Bag Coalition, after receiving a cold, wet towel, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with cold, wet towels, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Landslides, wildfires, crop destruction and coral reef bleaching are part of ongoing fallout from this summer’s wild swings of extreme heat and storms intensified by climate change.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe walk for a photo call before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Sri Lankan president’s visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties
Sri Lanka and India have signed a slew of energy, development and trade agreements, signaling the growing economic ties between the two neighboring countries.
Students and activists shout slogans during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked India's Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Opposition parties disrupt India’s Parliament for 2nd day to protest ethnic violence in northeast
Deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast have rocked the country’s Parliament for a second straight day, with the opposition blocking proceedings and demanding the sacking of the top elected official of Manipur state, where more than 130 people have been killed since early May.
Rescuers dig graves to bury the bodies of victims at the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. While some people are reported dead many others feared trapped under piles of debris. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rescuers find more bodies in landslide-hit village in western India, bringing the death toll to 21
Rescuers have found five more bodies in India’s western Maharashtra state, raising the death toll from a landslide triggered by torrential rains to at least 21 with many others feared trapped under the debris.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were slow and steady on a good surface with a sticky outfield. Brathwaite reached stumps on 37 with newcomer Kirk McKenzie on 14.

Chanderpaul took on Ravindra Jadeja and miscued to be caught for 33.

Kohli was so comfortable against the West Indies attack that he got himself out.

He resumed on 87; had all night to ponder whether he’d get his 29th test century and 76th century across the formats after falling for 76 in Dominica.

The spectators had to wait only seven overs into the day for him to achieve the milestone after steering Shannon Gabriel past point for his 10th boundary. Kohli faced 180 deliveries. He bowed and kissed his wedding ring.

In the same over, Jadeja racked up a fifty off 105 balls.

Kohli was eventually out for 121 off 206 balls when he tried to squeeze a single off his own shot and was run out by Alzarri Joseph’s throw from square leg. Kohli would have been in if he dived but his stand with Jadeja of 159 was broken.

Jadeja didn’t last much longer, out caught behind on 61 off Kemar Roach after a review.

While India got the milestones in the morning, West Indies removed both overnight batsmen and had an even better session after lunch.

India added only 65 runs in 20 overs of the middle session and lost its last four wickets.

Ishan Kishan edged Jason Holder behind on 25, and spinner Jomel Warrican removed Jayden Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj to leave India nine down.

At that point, Ravichandran Ashwin smacked three boundaries off Roach to reach his fifty and was last man out in the same over for 56. Roach and Warrican shared three wickets each.

Ashwin’s 19th half-century boosted India to a total that’s unlikely to lose it the 100th test between the teams.

Brathwaite and Chanderpaul, chastened by the poor effort in Dominica, were content to score at barely two runs per over in their partnership of 71.

While Ashwin took 12 wickets in Dominica, the batters were more careful of Jadeja, who took 1-12 off 10 overs on Friday. New medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar bowled four overs and conceded 10 runs.

McKenzie made an early impression when he slogged Ashwin for a six and Jadeja through the covers to the boundary.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports