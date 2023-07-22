Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
West Indies grinds out 3rd day in hope of draw with India

West Indies' capitan Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot against India on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies' capitan Kraigg Brathwaite is bowled by India's Ravichandran Ashwin on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after he bowled West Indies' capitan Kraigg Brathwaite on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, talks to bowler Ravindra Jadeja on day three of their second cricket Test match against West Indies at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies' Kirk McKenzie scores runs from the bowling of India's Jaydev Unadkat on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Teammates greet West Indies' Kirk McKenzie after the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk McKenzie on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies stubbornly fought to avoid the follow-on against India on a snail-paced third day of the second test at Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday.

After scoring at barely two runs per over, West Indies doggedly reached stumps on 229-4 in reply to India’s 438. West Indies need only 10 more runs to make India bat again.

The first test in Dominica ended in three days and the West Indies was embarrassed by a heavy innings defeat. In Trinidad, the home side has dug in to grind out a draw against a team it hasn’t beaten in 21 years.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has set the tone. The opener started on Friday and not until after lunch on Saturday did he reach his fifty off 170 balls, the second slowest of his career.

West Indies’ determination to take its time, block or leave, netted only 143 runs in 67 overs, 33 of which were maidens. Two hours were lost to rain delays and play ended 20 minutes early because of bad light.

India’s spinners have remarkable figures. Ravichandran Ashwin, who hauled in 12 wickets in Dominica, has 1-61 from 33 overs. Ravindra Jadeja has 2-37 from 25 overs.

Brathwaite started the day with new cap Kirk McKenzie, who took three boundaries off Jaydev Unadkat and gave medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar his maiden test wicket after taking a cut on 32.

As soon as McKenzie was out, rain arrived to delay the game for an hour.

After lunch, Kumar was pulled over fine leg for a six by Brathwaite, then the captain was out for 75 after facing 235 deliveries. He was drawn forward by Ashwin, whose ball turned in and took out middle stump.

After a period in which West Indies scored 20 runs in 15 overs, Alick Athanaze hit successive fours off Ashwin and he and Jermaine Blackwood survived India reviews.

Blackwood, on 20 from 92 balls, was out straight after tea, deflecting Jadeja to Ajinkya Rahane, who made a one-handed catch in the cordon.

Joshua Da Silva was bowled on 10 trying to drive Mohammed Siraj, right before another rain delay of nearly an hour.

India finally took the new ball in the 103rd over, but Athanaze and Jason Holder remained untroubled to stumps. Athanaze was on 37 from 111 balls and Holder on 11.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports