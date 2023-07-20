United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
West Indies win toss and bowling first to India in 2nd test in Trinidad

 
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first against India to try and level their series in the second test at Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday.

The home side suffered an innings loss in three days in Dominica last week. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a match haul of 12 wickets.

West Indies will debut top-order batter Kirk McKenzie for Raymon Reifer and brought in fast bowler Shannon Gabriel for spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

McKenzie, a left-hander like Alick Athanaze who debuted last week, has a first-class average of 39.40 from nine matches.

India is debuting medium-pace bowler Mukesh Kumar after Shardul Thakur suffered a groin issue. Kumar averages 21.55 in first-class cricket.

The pitch has no grass and is expected to become slower.

The match is the 100th between the team. West Indies has won 30 and India 23, but West Indies has won this contest for 21 years.

The teams first met in a test in 1948 in New Delhi.

Lineups:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports