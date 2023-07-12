President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Dramatic space telescope photos
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
Sports

West Indies opts to bat first against India at spin-friendly Windsor Park

 
Share

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) — West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first against India on Wednesday in the first test at Windsor Park in six years.

Both teams have gone with two spinners and three pacers.

The home side is debuting middle-order batter Alick Athanaze and India is giving first caps to opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

Other news
FILE - Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, April 29, 2023. George Bernard Shaw asserted “the English are not very spiritual people so they invented cricket to give them some idea of eternity.” That might explain why cricket has flourished to such an extent in Britain and some of its former colonies but never to the same degree in the United States. (AP Photo Bikas Das, File)
With its own Major League, cricket looks for a foothold in the United States
It’s cricket but with a relatively new spin. George Bernard Shaw asserted “the English are not very spiritual people so they invented cricket to give them some idea of eternity.”
England's Mark Wood plays a shot during the fourth day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
MCC world committee calls for fewer men’s ODI games under plans to protect test cricket
Extra funding to protect test cricket and the women’s game has been proposed by the MCC’s world committee.
Britain's Jonny Bairstow smiles during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
England keep faith in Bairstow for 4th Ashes test
England has moved early to show its faith in Jonny Bairstow by keeping the wicketkeeper for the fourth Ashes test next week at Old Trafford.
England's Mark Wood, right, and England's Chris Woakes celebrate after winning the fourth day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic 3-wicket win over Australia
England secured another memorable Ashes victory at Headingley after Harry Brook helped to set up a three-wicket win over Australia in the third test to keep the five-match series alive.

After Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped following the World Test Championship final last month, Shubman Gill asked to drop in the order from opening to No. 3 because he preferred it.

That allowed Jaiswal to give India a first left-handed top-order batter in ages. He has an average of 80 from 15 first-class matches.

Kishan replaced Srikar Bharat, who has been behind the stumps in all five tests since Rishabh Pant was seriously injured in a car crash in December. Kishan has played more than 40 limited-overs matches for India since 2021.

No. 1-ranked test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin returns as another spin option beside allrounder Ravindra Jadeja after Ashwin wasn’t picked for the WTC final at the Oval. Ashwin didn’t play on the 2019 tour of the Caribbean but Windsor Park is regarded as spin friendly.

That accounts for West Indies also picking two spinners in Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Worrican, who will both play their first tests since November 2021 while Gudakesh Motie rehabs.

Athanaze, playing at his home ground, made his West Indies debut in a one-day international last month in the United Arab Emirates and scored a 45-ball 65. He also impressed on an A tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

___

Lineups:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports