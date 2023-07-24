A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
India wins Caribbean series 1-0 after last day of 2nd test washed out

The covers are out as rain delays the start of play on day five of the second cricket Test match between India and West Indies at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — The West Indies and India drew the second test at Queen’s Park Oval after the fifth and last day Monday was washed out.

India won the series 1-0 after an innings win in Dominica.

India secured a fifth successive series win in the Caribbean. It hasn’t lost a test to West Indies in 21 years.

West Indies has stubbornly fought to avoid the follow-on against India on a snail-paced third day of the second test at Queen’s Park Oval.

West Indies was 76-2 in the second innings, trailing India by 289 runs. The odds heavily favored India, which was far keener for play to get underway. On Sunday, India wrapped up the West Indies first innings in the first eight overs, taking five wickets for 26 runs.

Play on Monday was scheduled to start earlier to make up for previous rain delays but despite breaks in the showers and the covers being removed, another heavy downpour forced the umpires to call it in mid-afternoon after nearly five hours of inaction.

India scored 438 with 121 from Virat Kohli and 181-2 declared, and West Indies made 255 with a career-best 5-60 by seamer Mohammed Siraj.

The teams turn to white-ball cricket starting in Barbados with three one-day internationals from Thursday.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports