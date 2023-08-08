Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Sports

Suryakumar Yadav leads India to a 7-wicket win in the 3rd T20 against the West Indies

India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Tilak Varma, left, and India's Suryakumar Yadav knock gloves during the third T20 cricket match against West Indies at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India’s Tilak Varma, left, and India’s Suryakumar Yadav knock gloves during the third T20 cricket match against West Indies at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell shakes hands with India's captain Hardik Pandya at the end of their third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. India won by 7 wickets. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies’ captain Rovman Powell shakes hands with India’s captain Hardik Pandya at the end of their third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. India won by 7 wickets. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Tilak Varma lets a ball pass under the watch of West Indies' Nicholas Pooran during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India’s Tilak Varma lets a ball pass under the watch of West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Tilak Varma, right, shakes hands with West Indies' captain Rovman Powell at the end of their third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. India won by 7 wickets. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India’s Tilak Varma, right, shakes hands with West Indies’ captain Rovman Powell at the end of their third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. India won by 7 wickets. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Roston Chase fields during the third T20 cricket match against India at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies’ Roston Chase fields during the third T20 cricket match against India at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Suryakumar Yadav falls after hitting six from a delivery of West Indies' Romario Shepherd during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India’s Suryakumar Yadav falls after hitting six from a delivery of West Indies’ Romario Shepherd during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Suryakumar Yadav hist six against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India’s Suryakumar Yadav hist six against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot for 4 runs against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India’s Tilak Varma plays a shot for 4 runs against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
 
PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — Suryakumar Yadav hit a 44-ball 83 after both India openers were out early to pace the visitors to a seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Tuesday in the third Twenty20 match.

The hosts still lead the five-match series 2-1 ahead of the final two matches on Saturday and Sunday in Lauderhill, Florida.

West Indies captain Rowan Powell won the toss and decided to bat as his side scored 159-5, with Brandon King top-scoring with 42 and Powell adding an unbeaten 19-ball 40.

India replied with 164-3 in often steady drizzle at Providence Stadium in the second innings which did not stop play.

After India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) were out before the fifth over, Yadav, the world’s No. 1 T20 batter, hit 10 fours and four sixes. Tilak Varma (49 not out) was batting when the winning runs were scored.

Kuldeep Yadav led the India bowlers with 3-28 while Alzarri Joseph had 2-25 for the West Indies.

Powell estimated his side was 10 or 15 runs short.

“It was a pretty good wicket. The start we got, it was something we asked for, but we lost way in the middle,” Powell said. “We have a few days to sit down and relax and come back.”

Suryakumar Yadav was named man of the match.

“It was really important to be myself in the power play,” he said. “We’ve (he and Varma) batted for a long time now. We both understand each other.”

In the second T20, the West Indies survived a late scare to beat India by two wickets with seven balls remaining after the home side won the opener by four runs.

