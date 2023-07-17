FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Sports

West Indies replace No. 3 batter Reifer with new bowling allrounder Sinclair

 
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — West Indies replaced a top-order batter with a bowling allrounder for the second test against India this week in Port of Spain after losing the first test in three days.

Spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was retained even though his absence due to an illness for more than three sessions helped India to score more than 420 runs last week.

West Indies scored only 150 and 130 in Roseau and lost to India by an innings and 141 runs.

But No. 3 batter Raymon Reifer was the only person dropped on Monday after scoring 2 and 11. Reifer will still travel to Trinidad as injury cover.

He was replaced by off-spinning allrounder Kevin Sinclair, who has 11 wickets from seven one-day internationals. Sinclair has played 18 first-class games to average 29 with the bat and 23.98 with the ball.

The second test, the 100th between the teams, starts on Thursday.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.

