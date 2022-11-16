Recognition trees planned for display in WVa state Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two recognition trees for military members and first responders will be located in the west rotunda of West Virginia’s main Capitol building during the holidays.

A third tree will be decorated by Gold Star mothers and families in honor of those who died while serving the country, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice.

Photos must be submitted by Tuesday with the submission form and tag for military or first responder . Please send photocopies as photos will not be returned.

Submit by email to kate.e.morris@wv.gov or West Virginia Governor’s Mansion, ATTN: Kate Morris, 1716 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.