Latest on Maui wildfires
Poll: Trump indictments
Kansas newspaper raid
Abortion pill ruling
iPhone’s ‘end call’ button
U.S. News

Houston energy firm to produce clean hydrogen with natural gas at West Virginia facility

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during an announcement for his campaign for U.S. Senate at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., April 27, 2023. Justice announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that a Houston energy transition company is planning a $2 billion investment to produce clean hydrogen with natural gas in West Virginia, a project estimated to create up to 800 permanent jobs. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during an announcement for his campaign for U.S. Senate at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., April 27, 2023. Justice announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that a Houston energy transition company is planning a $2 billion investment to produce clean hydrogen with natural gas in West Virginia, a project estimated to create up to 800 permanent jobs. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

By JOHN RABY
 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Houston energy transition company is planning a $2 billion investment to produce clean hydrogen with natural gas in West Virginia, a project estimated to create up to 800 permanent jobs, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

Once it clears regulatory hurdles, Fidelis New Energy will locate its Mountaineer GigaSystem facility on 1,000 acres (400 hectares) in Point Pleasant along the Ohio River in Mason County.

The project would be built in four phases with each one producing more than 500 metric tons of hydrogen per day. Operations are expected to begin in 2028, the governor said.

The hydrogen would power the company’s data center campus planned for the site and also be transported for other industries such as greenhouses, transportation and steel production, Justice said

Other news
Butch Antolini, executive director of the West Virginia Public Broadcasting, attends a West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority meeting in Charleston, W.Va., in December 2021. Antolini announced his resignation in a letter on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Steven Allen Adams/News and Sentinel via AP)
West Virginia Public Broadcasting chief steps down in latest shake-up at news outlet
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sept. 13, 2022. The one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act being signed into law is on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Yes, inflation is down. No, the Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t deserve the credit
FILE - Woodburn Hall on West Virginia University downtown campus is shown April, 24, 2015, in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia University on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, recommended the elimination of 9% of the majors offered on its Morgantown campus along with a wide-ranging reduction in faculty to address a $45 million budget shortfall. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson, File)
West Virginia University outlines proposed program and faculty cuts

Under the company’s plan, the project would remove and annually store about 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions underground, beneath state forests, wildlife management areas and other state-owned properties.

“We’re going to move forward in a way that is absolutely environmentally sound, first and foremost,” Justice said at the state Culture Center.

Fidelis New Energy CEO Dan Shapiro said the company also plans a separate $650 million investment to use hydrogen generation technology from Akron, Ohio-based Babcock & Wilcox at the facility.

Located within the Marcellus Shale region, West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest natural gas producer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administrations. Fidelis would become the state’s biggest natural gas customer.

“The geology of West Virginia is very unique and it’s served our nation for a long time very well,” Shapiro said. “The geology of West Virginia is also unique in a new way — as it can store CO2. And that is a significant differentiator for any state that has geology that can store CO2.”

Justice said the state would see more than $100 million in annual revenue when the project is fully operational.

During his two terms, the Republican governor has made job production a priority in an attempt to attract new residents and keep people from moving out of state. From 2010 to 2020, West Virginia lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state. It’s been such a problem due to long-term declines in the coal, steel and other industries that West Virginia is now the only state with fewer residents than it had in 1950.