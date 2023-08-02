FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist, centre, embraces teammate Madelen Janogy after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Women’s World Cup: Sweden will face the US
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing
U.S. News

Dem Sean Hornbuckle taking over West Virginia House minority leader role

In this Aug. 4, 2011 file photo, W.Va. Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is seen in chambers in Charleston, W.Va. Skaff Jr. will end his tenure Aug. 8, 2023, but for the time being will remain in his seat as a Democratic lawmaker representing Kanawha County. Skaff assumed his position as minority leader in 2020. His current term in the House of Delegates expires 2024. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

In this Aug. 4, 2011 file photo, W.Va. Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is seen in chambers in Charleston, W.Va. Skaff Jr. will end his tenure Aug. 8, 2023, but for the time being will remain in his seat as a Democratic lawmaker representing Kanawha County. Skaff assumed his position as minority leader in 2020. His current term in the House of Delegates expires 2024. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The leader of West Virginia’s shrinking Democratic minority in the state House of Delegates is stepping down.

House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. announced Wednesday that he will end his tenure on Aug. 8, but will remain in his seat as a Democratic lawmaker representing Kanawha County for now. His term expires in 2024. Skaff assumed his position as minority leader in 2020.

Cabell County Democrat Del. Sean Hornbuckle, who currently serves as House of Delegates Minority Leader Pro Temp, will assume the role of minority leader.

Hornbuckle is one of only a handful of Black lawmakers in West Virginia’s predominately white state Legislature. He sits on multiple committees including education accountability, economic development and tourism.

In a statement, Skaff expressed gratitude for his time at the helm of the state’s House delegation, but said he “feels it is time to turn the leadership over to someone else.”

Skaff, who serves as president of HD Media, said he’s enjoyed working with Republican Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw to “deliver common sense solutions for the people of West Virginia,” and attract businesses to the state. He called Hornbuckle “a strong leader, delegate and friend.”

Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, who represents Cabell County alongside Hornbuckle, called him “a pillar in our community and a man of integrity.”

“I look forward to our continued partnership as colleagues and now as party leaders in the state house,” he said.