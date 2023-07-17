FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
U.S. News

West Virginia state trooper shot, police searching for the suspect

 
MIDWAY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state trooper was shot Monday during a traffic stop in Raleigh County and police are searching for the suspect, officials said.

The trooper stopped a white Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Dollar General in Midway near Interstate 77. Shortly after, a man inside the vehicle fired a gun and struck the officer in the elbow, a statement from the West Virginia State Police said.

The shooter fled and police asked anyone who locates the vehicle to contact authorities. Police said the Jeep has older damage on the driver’s side.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the officer’s condition.