West Virginia state trooper shot, police searching for the suspect
MIDWAY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state trooper was shot Monday during a traffic stop in Raleigh County and police are searching for the suspect, officials said.
The trooper stopped a white Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Dollar General in Midway near Interstate 77. Shortly after, a man inside the vehicle fired a gun and struck the officer in the elbow, a statement from the West Virginia State Police said.
The shooter fled and police asked anyone who locates the vehicle to contact authorities. Police said the Jeep has older damage on the driver’s side.
Other news
West Virginia’s state health officer has been voted to the board of a foundation that will be distributing the majority of the state’s more than $1 billion in opioid settlements.
Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown mounts 2nd bid for US Senate in Nevada after losing GOP primary in 2022
Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown is running for the U.S. Senate in Nevada again. Brown, who lost the Republican nomination last year to Adam Laxalt, made his candidacy official Monday.
An emergency room physician has been named the first board director of a nonprofit tasked with distributing much of the state’s over $1 billion in opioid settlement money.
West Virginia is finalizing the leadership for a newly created foundation tasked with distributing the lion’s share of the more than $1 billion in opioid lawsuit-settlement money.
Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the officer’s condition.