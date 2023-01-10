West Virginia highway crews working to fix cause of sinkhole

STAR CITY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are replacing a section of drainpipe that they believe is the cause of a large sinkhole near Monongahela Boulevard in Star City.

Highway crews have been using dye to try to locate the problem over the past week. They believe a small pipe separated and water running under the fill material caused the sinkhole, according to a news release.

Crews began work on Monday to uncover and replace the section of pipe that is suspected of causing the problem. The work should take 3-5 days.

WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said the division has to be cautious because, “there are some pretty high-profile utilities in this area.”