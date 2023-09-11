Pennsylvania escaped murderer
9/11 anniversary
Hawaii volcano
Stock market today
Michigan State suspends coach
World News

Western Balkan heads of state press for swift approval of their European Union membership bids

 
Share

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The heads of state of six Western Balkan countries that are seeking to join the European Union met in North Macedonia on Monday and urged the bloc to accelerate its enlargement process, saying that would contribute to regional stability.

A joint declaration from the presidents of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania said both the EU and the Western Balkans “should be ready for enlargement, as soon as possible, but not later than 2030.”

The declaration stressed the need for the six countries to join the EU “in view of the continued Russian aggression against Ukraine and its spillover effect” in the region.

The meeting in Skopje was attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Montenegro’s Jakov Milatovic, Kosovo’s Vjosa Osmani, Albania’s Bajram Begaj, North Macedonia’s Stevo Pendarovski, and Zeljko Komsic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Other news
FILE - Professor Jean-Jacques Hublin, paleoanthropologist, director of the department of the human evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, poses for a photograph after a press conference held in Paris, France on June 6, 2017. An American literary historian, a French paleoanthropologist, a Danish evolutionary geneticist and a German-Dutch astrophysicist have been named the winners of this year’s Balzan Prize. Their work in the humanities and natural sciences advances the study of comparative literature, human evolution and black holes. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga, File)
Balzan Prizes recognize achievements in study of human evolution, black holes with $840,000 awards
FILE - Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto sits in the courtroom at the start of his trial in Lisbon, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “Football Leaks” website rocked European soccer has been convicted by a Lisbon court of nine crimes and given a suspended prison sentence of four years. Portuguese media reported on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 that the three-judge panel found Rui Pinto guilty on five counts of unauthorized entry into computer systems, three counts of intercepting correspondence for accessing emails, and one count of attempted extortion (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
Court convicts Portuguese hacker in Football Leaks trial and gives him a 4-year suspended sentence
Protesters rally to support Milorad Dodik, pro-Russian leader in Bosnia, in Lukavica, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Several hundreds of Serb supporters of Milorad Dodik, pro-Russian leader in Bosnia have gathered at several entity lines in Bosnia, demanding a stop to what they call illegal criminal persecution of their leadership by state prosecution. Carrying Russian flags with pictures of Russian president Putin, Serbs demanded that Bosnian state prosecution removes its indictment against Dodik which is accused of defying the decisions by international peace agreement over-seer Christian Schmidt. (AP Photo)
Bosnia court confirms charges against Bosnian Serb leader Dodik for defying top international envoy

Also present were Zoran Milanovic and Natasa Pirc Musar, presidents of Croatia and Slovenia respectively, two Western Balkan countries that have already joined the bloc.

Serbia and Montenegro were the first of the six countries to launch EU membership negotiations, followed by Albania and Macedonia last year. Bosnia and Kosovo have only begun the first step of the integration process.

The region was riven by wars in the 1990s, and ethnic tensions remain high — particularly between Serbia and Kosovo, a breakaway former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008.

Croatia’s Milanovic told a press conference after the meetings that dialogue between the countries in the region is valuable.

“The atmosphere at today’s meeting was better than at previous gatherings and this is an encouraging sign,” Milanovic said.