Reid runs for 5 first-half TDs; Western Carolina beats The Citadel 49-14

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Desmond Reid ran for a program-record five first-half touchdowns and Cole Gonzales completed 22 of 28 passes for 237 yards and a TD to help Western Carolina beat The Citadel 49-14 Saturday.

Reid finished with 167 yards rushing on 18 carries and scored on runs of 11, 1, 9, 1 and 12 yards, the last of which came with 29 seconds left in the second quarter and gave Western Carolina (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Johnny Crawford III scored on a 2-yard in the first quarter and Graeson Underwood threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cooper Wallace late in the third for The Citadel (0-5, 0-2). The Bulldogs went into the game with two touchdowns and 20 points this season,

Underwood was 11-of-16 passing for 91 yards and added 28 yards rushing on seven carries.

Reid’s first 1-yard TD made it 14-7 with 2:53 left in the first quarter and Western Carolina led the rest of the way.

