    Electronic Arts, WestRock fall; Stryker, Peloton rise

    February 1, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $9.49 to $84.64.

    The chipmaker’s fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

    Electronic Arts Inc., down $11.92 to $116.76.

    The maker of “The Sims”, “FIFA” and other video games cut its revenue forecast for its fiscal year.

    Peloton Interactive Inc., up $3.43 to $16.36.

    The exercise bike and treadmill company reported strong fiscal second-quarter revenue.

    Stryker Corp., up $25.14 to 278.95.

    The medical device maker gave investors a strong profit forecast for the year.

    Brinker International Inc., down 18 cents to $39.28.

    The operator of Chili’s Grill & Bar reported strong financial results, but warned about economic uncertainty potentially hurting its forecasts.

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $17.03 to $587.36.

    The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

    WestRock Co., down $4.97 to $34.27.

    The paper and packaging company withdrew its earnings forecast for the year citing economic uncertainty.

    Waste Management Inc., down 32 cents to $154.41.

    The garbage and recycling hauler’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

