WeWork warns there’s ‘substantial doubt’ about its ability to stay in business

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
Voters cast their ballots during a special election for Issue 1 at the Schiller Recreation Center in German Village, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters are deciding whether to make their state constitution harder to amend. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Ohio Issue 1 special election
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Business

WeWork warns there’s ‘substantial doubt’ about its ability to stay in business

FILE - This Oct. 15, 2019 file photo shows a WeWork logo at the entrance to one of their office spaces in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. WeWork is warning there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability continue business as a going concern as a result of financial losses, projected cash needs and other factors. The New York-based workspace-sharing company said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 that it's ability to stay in business depends on its ability to improve its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FILE - This Oct. 15, 2019 file photo shows a WeWork logo at the entrance to one of their office spaces in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. WeWork is warning there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability continue business as a going concern as a result of financial losses, projected cash needs and other factors. The New York-based workspace-sharing company said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 that it’s ability to stay in business depends on its ability to improve its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork is warning there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability stay in business over the next year because of its financial losses and its need for cash, among other factors.

The New York-based workspace-sharing company said Tuesday that its ability to stay in operation is contingent upon its ability to improve its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months.

WeWork went public in October 2021 after a spectacular collapse during its first attempt to do so two years earlier — which led to the ousting of its CEO and founder, Adam Neumann. The company was valued at $47 billion at one point, before investors started to drop off due to Neumann’s erratic behavior and exorbitant spending.

The company leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to its members, which include small businesses, startups and freelancers who want to avoid paying for permanent office space.

But over time its operating expenses soared and it relied on repeated cash infusions from private investors. The company also said Tuesday it is facing high member turnover rates. It said it plans to negotiate more favorable lease terms, control spending and seek additional capital by issuing debt, stock or selling assets.

WeWork’s interim CEO, David Tolley, sounded an optimistic note Tuesday in the company’s results for the second-quarter, during which it lost $349 million.

“The company’s transformation continues at pace, with a laser focus on member retention and growth, doubling down on our real estate portfolio optimization efforts, and maintaining a disciplined approach to reducing operating costs,” Tolley said.