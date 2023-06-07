Vanderbilt visiting White House to celebrate national bowling title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt will be celebrating its latest national bowling championship at the White House on Monday.

The Commodores announced Wednesday the 10-women team will be attending the White House’s College Athlete Day Celebration. Vanderbilt won its third national title in bowling April 15 in Las Vegas , and coach John Williamson said it’s a tremendous honor to represent NCAA bowling at the White House.

“We were fortunate to have been the first bowling team invited to the White House back in 2007, and that experience is one that everyone on the trip will always remember,” Williamson said. “We are looking forward to a very special day.”

Vanderbilt also is sending its coaches and bowling support staff. The Commodores wrapped up their spring semester along with graduation last month, so they will be flying in separately to Washington on Sunday.

