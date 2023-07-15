Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
Sports

Olson, Morton power MLB-leading Braves to a 9-0 rout of White Sox

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson watches his grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 of 9 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson watches his grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 of 9 | 

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
3 of 9 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech sits on the bench after being relieved in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
4 of 9 | 

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech sits on the bench after being relieved in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) celebrates with teammate Austin Riley, right, after hitting a grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
5 of 9 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson (28) celebrates with teammate Austin Riley, right, after hitting a grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario is tagged out by Chicago White Sox shortstop Zach Remillard (28) as he tried to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
6 of 9 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario is tagged out by Chicago White Sox shortstop Zach Remillard (28) as he tried to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A likeness of Atlanta Braves mascot "Blooper" adorns Michael Harris II's shoe as he stands on third base during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
7 of 9 | 

A likeness of Atlanta Braves mascot “Blooper” adorns Michael Harris II’s shoe as he stands on third base during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
8 of 9 | 

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
9 of 9 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By GEORGE HENRY
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam, Charlie Morton won his fifth straight start and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves routed the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Friday night.

Olson, an All-Star first baseman and the NL leader with 30 homers and 76 RBIs, made it 4-0 with his seventh career grand slam and his second this season. Atlanta, which has won 10 straight home games, leads the majors with 170 homers and began the night with 20 more than the No. 2 team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We were playing good ball before the break and leading up to it, and sometimes when things are going well you’re not sure if you want the days off, but I think everybody, throughout the course of the season, you need that blow midway through,” said Olson, the first player in franchise history with 30 long balls in the club’s first 90 games. “It was good to come out and play the game we played today.”

Other news
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after striking out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
With a new hitting coach, the Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies
Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado’s three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the New York Yankees 7-2.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, left, celebrate with Justin Turner after Turner's two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Devers, Turner lead Boston’s HR derby; Red Sox top Cubs 8-3 for 6th straight win
Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run homer and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and the Boston Red Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 for their sixth straight win.
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier drinks from a "Homer Hose" after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
Adam Frazier homers twice to lift Orioles to 6th straight win, 5-2 over Marlins
Adam Frazier went deep twice in his first career multihomer game, and Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot of his own to lift the Baltimore Orioles to their sixth straight victory, 5-2 over the Miami Marlins.
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes squats behind the mound between pitches to Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Corbin Burnes recovers from heat scare and strikes out 13 as Brewers edge Reds 1-0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday night.

The Braves (61-29) have gone deep in 27 straight games, the longest streak in the franchise’s modern era. Olson’s blast sailed 434 feet to right.

Morton (10-6) gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four in seven innings, lowering his ERA 23 points to 3.20. The 39-year-old right-hander retired the first 10 batters he faced before Tim Anderson singled in the fourth. Luis Robert Jr. promptly grounded into one of three double plays by the White Sox.

“I feel like a lot of those balls were hit in the right place at the right time,” said Morton, who has allowed one earned run in his last three starts, a span of 19 innings. “Any time you can go deeper in the game and not have to throw as many pitches is great. Try to save the bullpen a little bit. Just work a decent tempo, but it was nice to get in a little bit of a rhythm. I did my job.”

Michael Kopech (3-8) gave up four runs, one hit and four walks in two-thirds of an inning. He had been on the injured list since June 29 with right shoulder inflammation. He threw strikes on just 14 of 38 pitches.

“I don’t know if there’s a way to explain it, really,” he said. “In this game, you have to be able to go out there and be consistent. I wasn’t able to take one pitch to the next. I put us in a hole. Obviously I wanted to come back from the break and set a tone and change the pace a little bit. I wasn’t able to do that.”

Chicago has lost six of seven, eight of 10 and 19 of 28. The White Sox are 1-8 in their last eight series openers and were shut out for the seventh time this season.

Robert was in the lineup after tweaking his right calf in Monday’s Home Run Derby and sitting out the All-Star Game. He went 0 for 3.

Touki Toussaint, facing his former team, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief before running into trouble in the sixth when he loaded the bases with no outs. He limited the damage to Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly that made it 5-0.

Eddie Rosario and Michael Harris II added RBI singles and Albies drilled a two-run double off Bryan Shaw in the seventh for an 9-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Charlotte. He has been out since June 14 with lower back inflammation.

Braves: LHP A.J. Minter, tied for the major league lead with 44 appearances, is day-to-day after leaving last Saturday’s win at Tampa Bay with tightness in his left pectoral muscle. ... LHP Max Fried is set to make his second rehab appearance on Saturday, this time with Class A Rome. The team’s ace has been out since May 6 with a strained left forearm. ... RHP Nick Anderson (shoulder strain) was placed on the 60-day injured list and LHP Lucas Luetge’s contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett.

STARTING HOT

Atlanta’s 95 first-inning runs lead the majors. It’s the most runs scored by any team, in any inning this season — 15 more than Texas’ fourth-inning total of 80. The Braves’ franchise mark for first-inning runs is 127, set in 1999. The 2000 St. Louis Cardinals hold the NL record with 147.

STAYING PUT

Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said before the game he is sticking Anderson, the team’s struggling shortstop, in the No. 2 spot in the batting order. The two-time All-Star went 2 for 4 as his average rose four points to .227, but he is still without a homer and has just 13 RBIs in 69 games.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Spencer Strider (11-2, 3.44 ERA) will face RHP Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.03) on Saturday as the teams play the second game of a three-game series. Strider, a first-time All-Star, leads the majors with 166 strikeouts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports