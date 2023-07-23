United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

The Twins sweep the White Sox with a 5-4 win in the 12th on Jeffers’ 2-out single

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
1 of 5 | 

Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
2 of 5 | 

Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
3 of 5 | 

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 of 5 | 

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, left, tags out Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, right, who was trying to score from second base on a single by Matt Wallner in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
5 of 5 | 

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, left, tags out Minnesota Twins’ Max Kepler, right, who was trying to score from second base on a single by Matt Wallner in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DAVE CAMPBELL
 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning to cap a relentless late rally by the Minnesota Twins that secured a 5-4 victory and a series sweep over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Jesse Scholtens (1-3) loaded the bases with nobody out before enticing Christian Vázquez to hit a 2-0 fastball into a shortstop-to-home-to-first double play. That left a runner on third for Jeffers, who lifted the Twins (53-48) to a three-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central for their largest margin in more than five weeks.

Emilio Pagán (5-1) pitched a perfect 12th for the victory, stranding the automatic runner at third in his latest solid appearance following a rough 1 1/2 seasons to start his Twins career.

Other news
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrates after a win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Christian Vázquez and Michael A. Taylor deliver key hits in 7th, lead Twins past White Sox 3-2
Christian Vázquez drove in the tying run and Michael A. Taylor followed with an RBI single, all in the seventh inning, as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night.
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, celebrates his three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox with Carlos Correa in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Byron Buxton homers in his first 2 at-bats as the Twins beat Lance Lynn and the White Sox 9-4
Byron Buxton halted an 0-for-26 skid by homering in his first two at-bats, and Alex Kirilloff and Ryan Jeffers also took Lance Lynn deep for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro strikes out swinging against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Twins scratch Castro and Gallo from lineup because of pinkeye
Minnesota Twins third baseman Willi Castro and outfielder Joey Gallo were scratched from the lineup Friday night because of pinkeye.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
George Kirby matches career high with 10 Ks as Mariners shut out Twins 5-0
George Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0.

Alex Kirilloff hit a tying RBI double in a three-run ninth inning against Kendall Graveman, who took his fourth blown save in 12 attempts.

Chicago wasted a solid performance by Lucas Giolito, who could be on the move ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. The right-hander struck out nine in five scoreless innings.

Automatic runner Willi Castro stole third base to put the Twins in position to win it in the 11th, but Kirilloff’s smash was caught by leaping first baseman Yasmani Grandal. Then Joey Gallo’s drag bunt attempt sailed up in the air and all the way past the base to Grandal to end that inning.

Tim Anderson put the White Sox back in front with a two-out, two-strike RBI double in the 10th against closer Jhoan Duran. Then Gallo used hustle and instinct to tie the game again.

Entering as the automatic runner, he took third on a wild pitch by Tanner Banks and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Farmer. Rookie right fielder Oscar Colás made a running catch of the shallow popup, but he fell down and threw late to the plate after scrambling to his feet.

Giolito allowed six hits and walked three. He has surrendered just two runs and 13 hits over 18 innings in three turns against the Twins this season.

Zach Remillard hit his first major league home run and had two RBIs. Eloy Jiménez also homered for the White Sox against Bailey Ober, who logged his seventh straight quality start of six innings or more and three earned runs or less.

The White Sox scored first in all three games, but the fast start did them little good.

Graveman allowed the first three batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Castro, who like Gallo appeared for the first time in the series after being sidelined by pinkeye. Carlos Correa hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2. Two batters later, Kirilloff hit a tying double down the left-field line.

STILL SWINGING

Jiménez has been playing through a sore left groin muscle, still in the lineup as the designated hitter despite only being able to run at about 60 percent of his regular speed.

Manager Pedro Grifol is staying with Jiménez with first baseman Andrew Vaughn sidelined by a bone bruise in his left foot for the fourth straight game. The White Sox will decide soon whether to place Vaughn on the injured list.

MOVING OVER?

Moncada began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte last week and is expected back by the end of the month. Grifol said he’s thinking about giving Jake Burger, who has made 50 starts at 3B, some time at second base with an eye toward being able to keep the team’s home run leader in the lineup alongside Moncada.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After an off day, RHP Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday night to start a two-game series at home against their crosstown interleague rival. RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.38 ERA) pitches for the Cubs.

Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.10 ERA) starts on Monday night, beginning a three-game series against Seattle. RHP Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.04 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports