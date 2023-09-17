Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon and forward Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps players celebrate after a goal scored by forward Brian White against Toronto FC during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC goalkeeper Tomás Romero, center, blocks a shot by Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi, right,and Vancouver Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon, left, vie for control of the ball during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr (29) celebrates after a goal as Vancouver Whitecaps defender Julian Gressel, right, reacts during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr (29) scores as Vancouver Whitecaps defender Julian Gressel, right, pursues during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White reacts after missing a shot against Toronto FC during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld, left, and Toronto FC midfielder Alonso Coello, front right, compete for the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC defender Sigurd Rosted (17) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld, right, compete for the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Raposo, right, attempts a shot against Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin (19) during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin (19) attempts to control the ball as Vancouver Whitecaps forward Ali Ahmed, right,steps out of bounds following a stop in play during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon and forward Brian White each scored in the second half to help the Whitecaps beat Toronto 2-1 on Saturday night.
Vancouver (11-8-8) has secured 10 of a possible 12 points after four games of a seven-game road trip. The Whitecaps were winless in their first seven road games (0-4-3) this season. Toronto (4-14-10) was looking for its first back-to-back league wins since August 2022.
Blackmon and White scored 10 minutes apart — both on headers — to give Vancouver the lead in the 66th minute. Blackmon headed in a corner kick and White was left wide open for Ryan Gauld’s cross.
Gauld, who scored Vancouver’s lone goal against NYCFC on September 2, has 18 goal contributions in his last 13 regular-season matches dating to late May (10 goals, 8 assists).
Deandre Kerr opened the scoring for Toronto in the 50th minute. He raced past the defense for Lorenzo Insigne’s through ball and beat goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka on a one-on-one breakaway.
