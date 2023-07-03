FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stock market
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - President Barack Obama poses for a photo during a visit with service members at the White House Independence Day celebration July 4, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
What do presidents do on the Fourth of July?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Police confirm additional Wichita club shooting victim, bringing total to 10 hurt

A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the club just before 1 a.m. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
1 of 2 | 

A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the club just before 1 a.m. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub at 222 N. Washington in Old Town, in Wichita, Kans., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Shoes, sandals, cups and overthrown chairs dotted the patio of City Nightz as crime scene investigators worked the area. (Eduardo Castillo/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
2 of 2 | 

A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub at 222 N. Washington in Old Town, in Wichita, Kans., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Shoes, sandals, cups and overthrown chairs dotted the patio of City Nightz as crime scene investigators worked the area. (Eduardo Castillo/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TODD RICHMOND
 
Share

An eighth gunshot victim from a weekend shooting at a Kansas nightclub has been confirmed, police confirmed Monday, bringing the total number of people hurt to 10.

Wichita police had originally reported seven people with gunshot wounds and another two people who were trampled in the rush to escape the club being hospitalized following the early Sunday morning shooting.

An eighth shooting victim walked into a Wichita hospital later Sunday with a gunshot wound from the club shooting, Wichita Officer Juan Rebolledo confirmed. The man’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening. Rebolledo did not give the man’s name or age.

Other news
A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the club just before 1 a.m. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Kansas nightclub shooting leaves 9 hurt; police capture one of multiple suspected shooters
Police in Kansas say a shooting in a nightclub left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed outside.
FILE - Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The former Kansas lawmaker who was convicted of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief is trying to avoid spending any time in prison, with his attorney citing his Air Force service in a combat zone as one reason. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
Ex-Kansas legislator convicted of COVID relief fraud sentenced to more than 2 years in US prison
A former Kansas lawmaker who was convicted of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief has been sentenced to more than two years and three months in prison.
FILE - A display Discord stands at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco, March 22, 2023. The social app Discord, a favorite of gamers, inadvertently fostered internal strife after announcing on Wednesday, May 3, that its millions of members will have to pick new usernames. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Discord forces members to change usernames, discord erupts
Discord is a social app favored by gamers. But it has stirred internal strife after announcing last week that it will force its millions of members to pick new usernames.
Kansas state Sen. Rob Olson, left, R-Olathe, speaks during negotiations between the House and Senate on legislation, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. No big tax cuts are coming for Kansas residents even though the state treasury is bulging with surplus cash. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
A veto and a switch: Kansas to see no big tax cuts this year
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — No big tax cuts are coming for Kansas residents even though the state treasury is bulging with surplus cash and the Democratic governor and top Republican lawmakers both said over and over that families need relief from inflation.

Police investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the City Nightz club just before 1 a.m. Sunday. One suspect, believed to be one of the shooters, was arrested Sunday morning, police said. That person’s name had not been released and no other arrests had been reported by Monday morning.

Shots were fired from at least four guns inside the club, Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said in a news release in the hours after the shooting. Police recovered four guns and were working to determine if they were the weapons the shooters used.

No one was killed but one person was critically injured.

The gunshot victims taken to a Wichita hospital immediately after the shooting included five men between the ages of 21 and 34, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, Moses said. The two people trampled were a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old male.

Detective Chris Merceau said during a news conference Sunday morning that police have been called to the nightclub about a dozen times this year for various incidents, including a report of aggravated battery and a drive-by shooting on May 21.

He said police met with the club’s owner after that incident and discussed the importance of using electronic wands to detect weapons on patrons and surveillance cameras. He said investigators will work to determine if any of those recommendations were followed.

The club has not returned messages left by The Associated Press since Sunday morning. Police said Monday that they expected to release more information at a later time.

Wichita is a city of nearly 400,000 people about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.