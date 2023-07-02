FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
U.S. News

Kansas shooting hospitalizes 9 victims including 7 people shot and 2 trampled, police say

 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A shooting in Kansas left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.

Shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in a nightclub on North Washington Street, Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said during a press conference at the scene.

“We have seven people who have been shot. We have two people who have been trampled during the mass exodus out the club,” Moses said, noting the investigation was still in the preliminary stage.

There were no fatalities, but there was one critical injury. All the victims were being treated at an area hospital, Moses said.

One person was detained by police for questioning, Moses said.