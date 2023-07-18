FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
U.S. News

Man sought in wife’s slaying, dismemberment fatally shot by state police in Detroit

 
DETROIT (AP) — A 44-year-old man sought in the slaying of his wife and dismemberment of her body has been fatally shot by state police following a traffic stop in Detroit.

Troopers shot Tony Roy late Monday night as he pointed a gun at a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle he was driving on the city’s northwest side, according to police.

Roy, of Burton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Roy after police found human remains Saturday in garbage bags in the bathtub of an apartment in Burton, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Officers had received a tip about a dead woman inside the apartment, Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said.

The victim later was identified as Shauna Roy, 41.

Burton police spent the weekend sifting through evidence and attempting to locate the woman’s husband. Ross said evidence led investigators to Tony Roy’s whereabouts in the Detroit area, WJRT-TV reported.

On Monday, troopers located Roy and pulled him over in a traffic stop when he was shot. The woman in the vehicle suffered minor injuries from glass fragments.

No details about the woman in the vehicle or her relationship to Roy were released.