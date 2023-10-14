Wigan Warriors tame Catalan Dragons to win Super League Grand Final 10-2

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sam Tomkins’ dream of ending his glittering career with one last Super League Grand Final win was shattered by his former club as Wigan Warriors produced a stirring second-half display to beat Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Liam Marshall grabbed the only try of the game to secure a hard-fought but ultimately comfortable win for Matt Peet’s men, sealing their sixth domestic showpiece and their first since 2018.

Tomkins, who was embraced by his friend and former teammate, Wigan captain Liam Farrell, at the final whistle, will head into retirement reflecting on a pair of yellow cards that effectively cost his side any chance of victory.

Adam Keighran was sin-binned midway through the first period and Tom Davies followed suit for an intentional block on Marshall in the second half as Catalans came up short for the second time in three years.

It was a tough night all round for Tomkins, who had been served an early reminder that he would be done no favors on his final appearance when he was taken out by Farrell in the process of punting a high ball forward in the third minute.

Tomkins had inspired Wigan to each of their three previous Grand Final wins.

___

