Wild sign right wing Ryan Hartman to 3-year, $12 million contract extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $12 million contract extension on Saturday, the third veteran they’ve secured with a long-term deal during training camp to take them off the market next summer.

Eight days earlier, the Wild signed right wings Mats Zuccarello (two years, $8.25 million) and Marcus Foligno (four years, $16 million) to extensions. They now have their top nine forwards signed through at least 2024-25 — and seven of them through at least 2025-26.

The 29-year-old Hartman had 15 goals, 22 assists, 90 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 59 games last season. He tied for the team lead with six game-winning goals, mostly centering the top line between leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov and Zuccarello. In the 2021-22 season, Hartman set career highs in games (82), goals (34) and assists (31).

Hartman was drafted in the first round in 2013 by the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s the first player in NHL history born in South Carolina.

