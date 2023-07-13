A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
U.S. News

Rain contains central Wisconsin wildfire after days of spread

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A rainy day has helped douse a central Wisconsin wildfire that has destroyed multiple buildings, officials with the state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

The fire broke out in Waushara County on Monday, after someone burning debris failed to fully extinguish the fire. Firefighters had almost contained the blaze by Monday evening, but had not completely stopped the fire’s spread. State Department of Natural Resources officials said the area received as much as an inch (2.54 cm) of rain on Wednesday and the fire was now 100% contained.

Officials with the department said local firefighters remain on the scene to tamp down hot spots, but firefighters from other areas have been sent home.

Other news
FILE - The Marshall Fire engulfs a home in Louisville, Colo., Dec. 30, 2021, as crews worked through the night battling the blaze that had destroyed more than 500 home in Boulder County. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, dozens of insurance companies filed suit against Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy to recoup money paid out to homes and businesses lost in Colorado's Marshall Fire, the state's most destructive wildfire in 2021. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File)
Insurance companies sue energy corporation after it was blamed for helping start Colorado wildfire
Dozens of insurance companies are suing Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy to recoup money paid out to homes and businesses lost in Colorado’s most destructive wildfire in 2021.
South African firefighters dance during a break in their morning meeting in Fox Creek, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Several countries, including South Africa, deployed firefighters to Canada to help local efforts to control widespread wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
In fight against Canada fires, dancing South Africa crews are a familiar and uplifting sight
In the fight against Canada’s wildfires, South Africa crews are a familiar and uplifting sight. It’s the fifth time they’ve deployed to Canada, which is facing its worst fire season ever and one that has sent dangerous smoke across North America and all the way to Europe.
FILE - A jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park in San Francisco, under darkened skies from wildfire smoke on Sept. 9, 2020. As Earth's climate continues to change from heat-trapping gases spewed into the air, ever fewer people are out of reach from the billowing and deadly fingers of wildfire smoke, scientists say. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Climate change keeps making wildfires and smoke worse. Scientists call it the ‘new abnormal’
As smoky as the summer has been so far, scientists say it will likely be worse in future years because of climate change.
Naomi Reupena-Tuaiao uses an umbrella to protect against intermittent rain Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, where she stands outside all day for her job in the tourism industry. A year after wildfires in Alaska scorched enough land to cover the state of Connecticut, Alaska in 2023 was off to the slowest start of a wildfire season in three decades thanks to cool and wet conditions. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Alaska’s slow start to wildfire season a relief after Connecticut-sized area burned last year
Alaska is off to the slowest start of a wildfire season in three decades -- an immense relief one year after fires scorched an area roughly equivalent to the state of Connecticut.

The DNR initially estimated the fire consumed about 830 acres but on Thursday officials said more accurate mapping of the fire’s perimeter shows it consumed about 730 acres.

The department also initially said the fire had destroyed 20 buildings, including three homes and 17 outbuildings. The agency revised those numbers on Thursday as well, saying three homes and 16 outbuildings were destroyed.