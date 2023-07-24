Deer take refuge near wind turbines as fire scorches Washington state land

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
The American flag is shown at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
U.S. News

Deer take refuge near wind turbines as fire scorches Washington state land

A deer stands on blackened ground at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Wash., on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a wildfire raced through the property. (Christoph Webb via AP)
1 of 5 | 

A deer stands on blackened ground at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Wash., on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a wildfire raced through the property. (Christoph Webb via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by the White Creek Wind Project shows deer rest on a gravel pad in the shade of a turbine at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Washington, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a wildfire raced through the property. Bjorn Hedges, the project's plant manager, said that as he inspected damage from the Newell Road Fire, he found deer at many of the turbines. They had taken refuge on the gravel pads as the fire scorched the land around them. (Bjorn Hedges/White Creek Wind Project via AP)
2 of 5 | 

This photo provided by the White Creek Wind Project shows deer rest on a gravel pad in the shade of a turbine at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Washington, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a wildfire raced through the property. Bjorn Hedges, the project’s plant manager, said that as he inspected damage from the Newell Road Fire, he found deer at many of the turbines. They had taken refuge on the gravel pads as the fire scorched the land around them. (Bjorn Hedges/White Creek Wind Project via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by the White Creek Wind Project shows scorched ground from a wildfire seen in this photo taken at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Wash., on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Plant employees shut down the project's 89 turbines, as well as the 43 turbines at the nearby Harvest Wind project, as the Newell Road Fire raced through. (Bjorn Hedges/White Creek Wind Project via AP)
3 of 5 | 

This photo provided by the White Creek Wind Project shows scorched ground from a wildfire seen in this photo taken at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Wash., on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Plant employees shut down the project’s 89 turbines, as well as the 43 turbines at the nearby Harvest Wind project, as the Newell Road Fire raced through. (Bjorn Hedges/White Creek Wind Project via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by the White Creek Wind Project shows scorched ground from a wildfire seen in this photo taken at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Wash., on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Plant employees shut down the project's 89 turbines, as well as the 43 turbines at the nearby Harvest Wind project, as the Newell Road Fire raced through. (Bjorn Hedges/White Creek Wind Project via AP)
4 of 5 | 

This photo provided by the White Creek Wind Project shows scorched ground from a wildfire seen in this photo taken at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Wash., on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Plant employees shut down the project’s 89 turbines, as well as the 43 turbines at the nearby Harvest Wind project, as the Newell Road Fire raced through. (Bjorn Hedges/White Creek Wind Project via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by the White Creek Wind Project shows scorched ground from a wildfire seen in this photo taken at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Wash., on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Plant employees shut down the project's 89 turbines, as well as the 43 turbines at the nearby Harvest Wind project, as the Newell Road Fire raced through. (Bjorn Hedges/White Creek Wind Project via AP)
5 of 5 | 

This photo provided by the White Creek Wind Project shows scorched ground from a wildfire seen in this photo taken at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Wash., on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Plant employees shut down the project’s 89 turbines, as well as the 43 turbines at the nearby Harvest Wind project, as the Newell Road Fire raced through. (Bjorn Hedges/White Creek Wind Project via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By GENE JOHNSON
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Bjorn Hedges drove around the two wind farms he manages the morning after a wildfire raced through. At many of the massive turbines he saw deer: does and fawns that had found refuge on gravel pads at the base of the towers, some of the only areas left untouched amid an expanse of blackened earth.

“That was their sanctuary — everything was burning around them,” Hedges said Monday, two days after he found the animals.

Crews continued fighting the Newell Road Fire by air and by ground in rural south-central Washington state, just north of the Columbia River, amid dry weather and high wind gusts. Over the weekend, fire threatened a solar farm along with a natural gas pipeline and a plant at a landfill that converts methane to energy.

Other news
FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. A winning ticket has been sold in California for Wednesday's drawing on July 19, 2023, for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold.
A large smoke plume from an industrial fire fueled by wood chip piles at an paper plant in Longview, Wash., is seen at sunset, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging is worsening air quality in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington and officials warned those in the immediate area to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed. No injuries have been reported and officials are investigating. (Matt Esnayra/Longview Daily News via AP)
Industrial fire at Washington paper mill worsens air quality in Portland
An industrial fire fueled by wood chip piles at an paper plant in southwest Washington is worsening air quality in the Portland area.
FILE - Police walk past evidence markers at a scene on Sept. 3, 2020, in Lacey, Wash., where Michael Reinoehl, a man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. Reinoehl's estate has sued over his killing in federal court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The lawsuit alleges that officers, who had obtained an arrest warrant just hours before in the chaotic aftermath of the Portland shooting, had no other plan than to use deadly force against Reinoehl.(AP Photo/Ted Warren, File)
Estate of anti-fascist shot and killed by police in Washington state files wrongful death lawsuit
A federal lawsuit alleges police in Washington state had no plan other than to use deadly force against a fugitive who was on the run days after shooting a member of a far-right group when supporters of then-President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Oregon, street
FILE - An inmate huddles under a heavy blanket on a bunk in the psychiatric unit of the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, Wash, on Oct. 15, 2014. A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails for weeks or months. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Judge holds Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails
A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who must wait in jails for weeks.

Firefighters responded quickly and stopped the flames before damage was done to those facilities, said Allen Lebovitz, wildland fire liaison for the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Residents of an unknown number of homes, “maybe hundreds,” near the small community of Bickleton had been given notices to evacuate, Lebovitz said. Some residences burned, but crews had not been able to determine how many.

The wildfire, which was burning in tall grass, brush and timber, also threatened farms, livestock and crops. It had burned about 81 square miles (210 square kilometers).

The fire began Friday afternoon and quickly raced across the White Creek Wind and Harvest Wind projects, where Hedges works as plant manager. Together the farms have 132 turbines and supply enough power for about 57,000 homes.

The turbines typically shut down automatically when their sensors detect smoke, but that emergency stop is hard on the equipment, Hedges said, so workers pulled the turbines offline as the fire approached. They were back to mostly normal operations Monday, though the turbines likely needed their air filters replaced, he said.

“We’re probably safer now than we’ve ever been,” Hedges said. “There’s no fuel remaining. It scorched everything.”