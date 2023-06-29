Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires

Haze from Canadian wildfires hangs over downtown Pittsburgh and PNC Park as fans take their seats before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
1 of 2 | 

Haze from Canadian wildfires hangs over downtown Pittsburgh and PNC Park as fans take their seats before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
With the baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres delayed due to haze from Canadian Wildfires Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Ortiz walks to the bullpen to begin warming up at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
2 of 2 | 

With the baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres delayed due to haze from Canadian Wildfires Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Ortiz walks to the bullpen to begin warming up at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By WES CROSBY
 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Moments before the scheduled start time at 12:35 p.m., the game was pushed to a 1:20 p.m. start. During the delay, the Pirates issued a statement stating they would continue to consider weather conditions and air quality index.

The game began with the lights turned on at hazy PNC Park, and Pirates star Andrew McCutchen put on a face mask to run the bases after hitting a single in the first inning. Several thousand fans, including many children, were in attendance for the afternoon game.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis (32) singles off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Luis Garcia, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Padres’ skid reaches 5 as Davis’ 3rd hit of game lifts Pirates to 5-4 win
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 times in the 7th to beat the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes placed on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation
Ke’Bryan Hayes has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates because of inflammation in his lower back. The move was made retroactive to June 25.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski is met by third base coach Mike Rabelo while heading for home on a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
Rookie Gonzales homers and triples in his home debut as the Pirates beat the Padres 9-4
Former first-round pick Nick Gonzales homered and tripled in his first home game at PNC Park, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 9-4.

“After collaborative discussions between Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, our team of expert medical providers at Allegheny Health Network, our players and staff, we have made the decision to move forward with our game today,” the Pirates’ statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor the air quality index levels around the ballpark and respond accordingly.”

McCutchen said he did not express any concern with Pirates upper management and was mostly satisfied with clarification on why the game would be played.

“This is newfound territory for everybody, not just the players or MLB,” McCutchen said. “It’s one of those things where you kind of have to go through it. If something like that were to ever happen again, we would have more of a feel for it. We can’t just go and say, ‘Hey, we’re not playing,’ or, ‘I don’t care what it’s like outside, we’re playing.’”

“It’s new for all of us. Have to have some grace on both ends. We just went out and played the game.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said the delay was used to alleviate any concerns the players might have had.

“I appreciate the fact that our players were concerned about safety,” Shelton said. “I think the reason we had the delay was to make sure we were able to have conversations with some of them about their concerns. ... Our player safety is always our No. 1 concern for us.

“I think there’s always concerns when you have air quality issues. We’re going through something that we’ve never been through before.”

Pittsburgh scored three runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 5-4 win, completing a three-game sweep. Henry Davis, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 amateur draft, was 3 for 4 and had a go-ahead single in the seventh.

Davis said the Pirates’ primary concern was for the health of the 16,871 fans in attendance.

“I think there was a little more thought to some teammates with respiratory issues and some guys on the staff,” Davis said. “I know myself and other players were thinking more about fans who are older and knowing that if we thought it was OK to play, they would think it was OK to be in the stadium. I’m not sure the details on the air quality or whatnot. I could tell, visibly, that it didn’t look right.”

San Diego has lost five straight and eight of 10 to fall to 37-44. Padres manager Bob Melvin said the conditions had no effect.

“I didn’t hear anybody complaining about it,” Melvin said. “It was a non-issue for us. I mean, yesterday and today.”

Padres starter Joe Musgrove allowed two runs in six innings. He said the delay affected his routine, but he was fine otherwise.

“I know a few guys said their eyes were burning a little bit throughout the game, it was tough to get the visuals right,” Musgrove said. “I think some guys obviously struggled with breathing a little bit. It didn’t affect me too much. It was more the routine of getting fired up in here, throwing weighted balls, getting ready to go out, then getting the breaks put on, and having to chill for 20 minutes and then trying to fire it back up. I think that threw me out of whack a little bit.”

Air quality was also a concern before a 7-1 win for the Pirates on Wednesday. Thursday’s game was the finale of a three-game series.

On Wednesday, Melvin said he was told Major League Baseball would consider postponing a game if the air quality index reached at least 200. The index was at 189 when the delay was announced Thursday.

Poor air quality from Canadian wildfires also led to postponements of games in New York and Philadelphia this month.

Shelton said he would be mindful of players with allergies or asthma.

“Just make sure that you’re very vocal with us in terms of how you’re feeling or what you’re doing,” Shelton said before the game Wednesday. “We definitely don’t want to put anybody in any sort of harm’s way. ... I think everybody has the concern and the health of, not only the players, but the people attending the game at the forefront of their mind.”

Melvin had a similar experience as manager of the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 14, 2020, when a doubleheader in Seattle was played with poor air quality.

“I’ve been through this before. Two hundred is kind of the level that they look at to potentially have meetings about,” Melvin said. “Seattle, we played in that game when it was at 240 or whatever it was. ... We were the guinea pig for that one.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports